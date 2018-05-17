As The Case Thickens: Someone Made Judge Judy Thicc And We Can’t Possibly Unsee It

You ever wondered what Judge Judy was really hiding behind that stand and that gown?

Someone with a pretty extreme imagination and an affinity for photoshop decided to take pics of Judge Judy and give her the body of a sista — and we’re not even mad at it.

Ayyooooo judge Judy had dem BUNS under that gown 😖😂😍 pic.twitter.com/rk8juw4i00 — H U N C H O 👑 (@DerekMckinney_) May 16, 2018

BOY JUDGE JUDY GOT A WAGON pic.twitter.com/Dh44VCF4nW — Thanos Mayweather (@DThompson25) May 16, 2018

Just to think that folks were trippin’ over seeing the Judge’s legs one time:

🚨🚨 The first time the world has seen Judge Judy’s legs 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/FQSRGWAvWh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 12, 2018

Here’s what Judge Judy really looked like under the Black Lace ensemble:

Y’all had me out here thinking Judge Judy really was super thick 💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/LHMGHaKdhD — Essence (@_esscj) May 17, 2018

But the court can still dream, right?

via GIPHY

