As The Case Thickens: Someone Made Judge Judy Thicc And We Can’t Possibly Unsee It

2017 Forbes Women's Summit

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

You ever wondered what Judge Judy was really hiding behind that stand and that gown?

 

Someone with a pretty extreme imagination and an affinity for photoshop decided to take pics of Judge Judy and give her the body of a sista — and we’re not even mad at it.

 

Just to think that folks were trippin’ over seeing the Judge’s legs one time:

 

Here’s what Judge Judy really looked like under the Black Lace ensemble:

 

But the court can still dream, right?

via GIPHY

As The Case Thickens: Someone Made Judge Judy Thicc And We Can’t Possibly Unsee It was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

