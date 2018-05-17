Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably Needed At One Point

1 reads
Leave a comment
2012 Spelman College Commencement

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Tis’ the season for cool cap decorations:

caps

caps

…and reflecting on the money spent, liquor drank and lessons learned in the last four (or five, or six) years of your life — it’s graduation time!

The one thing people hate more than advice is people not giving them advice on what to do. There are definitely some gems to be dropped on the current high school and college graduates, and thankfully our Twitter cousins came up with some of the best ones to share.

Some of the advice can come off a little cliche, but still holds weight in the grand scheme of life:

While other gems get straight to the point, no holds barred:

At the end of the day, it’s a major accomplishment to even make it across the stage. Take some time to live in the moment. And remember:

 

Source: twitter / Twitter via GIPHY

 

 

Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably Needed At One Point was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably Needed At One Point

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close