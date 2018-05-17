Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably Needed At One Point

Tis’ the season for cool cap decorations:

…and reflecting on the money spent, liquor drank and lessons learned in the last four (or five, or six) years of your life — it’s graduation time!

The one thing people hate more than advice is people not giving them advice on what to do. There are definitely some gems to be dropped on the current high school and college graduates, and thankfully our Twitter cousins came up with some of the best ones to share.

Life will be your teacher ! — Ɉɇnnɨ 💕 (@AT_Jenni321) May 17, 2018

Some of the advice can come off a little cliche, but still holds weight in the grand scheme of life:

While other gems get straight to the point, no holds barred:

Find yourself a sugar daddy — Sherry (@Sherrygc7) May 17, 2018

See that Goodwill store that you avoided all these years? Get to know it. It might be your friend for awhile.#GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Dan Jansen (@Dan_Jansen_66) May 17, 2018

Don't work for the Trumps #GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Rachel Rose (@a_rogue_ginger) May 17, 2018

Student loans are forever, dude. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words — jยรt ƙгίรtєภ 💁🏼‍♀️ (@kristenRN202) May 17, 2018

Make more memories than money. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Tristan R. Kelly (@authTRKelly) May 17, 2018

At the end of the day, it’s a major accomplishment to even make it across the stage. Take some time to live in the moment. And remember:

