Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel” Remixes Have Arrived

Drop it like a Yanny!...or a Laurel.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Young man listening to music

Source: bymuratdeniz / Getty

Social media once again almost hit World War III over another sensory illusion.

This time, it was a recording that was either saying “Yanny” or “Laurel” (or both).

Despite what team you’ve sided with, folks thought they’d lighten up the mood by remixing the notorious recording. One of the first to flip the track was The Roots on Jimmy Fallon. Check them out below, then swipe through for some more Yanny-Laurel bangers!

Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel” Remixes Have Arrived was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel” Remixes Have Arrived

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close