Social media once again almost hit World War III over another sensory illusion.

This time, it was a recording that was either saying “Yanny” or “Laurel” (or both).

Despite what team you’ve sided with, folks thought they’d lighten up the mood by remixing the notorious recording. One of the first to flip the track was The Roots on Jimmy Fallon. Check them out below, then swipe through for some more Yanny-Laurel bangers!

Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel” Remixes Have Arrived was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

