On this edition of Money Makin’ Music, Kandi Burruss stepped to the plate to give us an anthem that will bring out the inner coin collector in all of us — every Monday.

Shout out to Suede The Remix God for making it happen. And Happy 42nd Birthday to Mrs. Burruss- Tucker:

via GIPHY

Coin Collector: Remember When Kandi Burruss Gave Us The Theme Song To Making Money? was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: