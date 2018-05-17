Local
Apple Considering The Triangle For Newest Location

In January, the company revealed that it was planning to add another campus, which will initially house technical support for customers.

Apple is close to revealing a new location for another campus.  This announcement and deal could bring as many as 10,000 jobs to North Carolina, including a major investment in the Research Triangle Park, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the deal.

The investment would be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and the jobs would pay on average around $130,000 a year. Many of the jobs would be high-tech research and development jobs. One government source said this is “by far the biggest project this state’s ever seen as far as average salaries, number of jobs.”

