Ice Cube & Kenyon Martin Talk About The BIG3’s New Season

Don’t fret, when the NBA season ends, it doesn’t mean you can’t get your basketball fix.

Ice Cube co-founded the BIG3 league last year to much fanfare and now the 2018 season is set to kick-off in June.

Cube and last year’s BIG3 champion Kenyon Martin called into the Tom Joyner Morning to talk about the new season.

Hear all about it (and a Friday update) below.

 

 

2018 BIG3 SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California

WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida

WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario

WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*

WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York  *Championship Finals*

 

Ice Cube & Kenyon Martin Talk About The BIG3's New Season was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

