Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes Honored With Street In Her Name

Radio One Chairperson and Founder Cathy Hughes is being celebrated today. The street that she grew up on in Omaha, Nebraska is being renamed in her honor to Cathy Hughes Blvd.

There will be a live stream today at 1pm EST /12c:

