John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit When Dancing With 50 Cent

Times certainly have changed for John Travolta.

The actor is known for his iconic dance scenes in movies like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever.

However, it seems like his disco moves haven’t translated too well from the 70s to the hip hop generation.

He went from this…

To this…

Yup, John was breaking out his “In Da Club” moves along to 50 Cent‘s “Just A Lil Bit” track.

Here’s another angle for your enjoyment…

John Travolta is onstage dancing (!) to 50 Cent at the ‘Gotti’ #Cannes2018 party. pic.twitter.com/Fivfn3Usix — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 15, 2018

The meme-able moment happened at a Cannes Film Festival party. John was around to promote his new film Gotti which is screening at the festival.

You gotta check out my John Travolta’s New movie Gotti he is great in it. pic.twitter.com/EYIVAVoitb — 50cent (@50cent) May 15, 2018

The audience seemed to like Travolta’s moves despite the dad bop, since folks were cheering at the end, according to People.

Here’s one more angle just for fun…

John Travolta now onstage dancing with 50 Cent #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/liHcD3Ywuc — Stuart Oldham (@s_oldham) May 15, 2018

You can’t blame a man for trying.

Get it John!

