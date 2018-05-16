Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt” Conversation With Donald Glover

Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin and Julian Dennison sit down with our Sr. Entertainment Editor Xilla Valentine to discuss the making of Deadpool 2 and the issues that come up because of themes in the film.

During their conversation they talk about “racist” Cable, making the big chase scene and share special moments between Donald Glover and Zazie Beetz relationships.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters everywhere Friday, May 18th

