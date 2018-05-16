Entertainment News
Smokey Robinson Is Not Too Old To Drop Down & Get His Eagle On

Foxy NC Staff
BET Honors 2014: Show

Source: Larry French/BET / Getty

Smokey Robinson is 78 years old and intent on reminding you that he’s still got it. At a recent concert, the R&B legend shocked fans when he dropped it low and gave them a shimmy that would have the Kappas shook! Check out the video below.

 

Hey may have lost a button trying to dip it low and bring it up slow but other than that, Smokey hasn’t missed a beat!

