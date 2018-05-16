Smokey Robinson Is Not Too Old To Drop Down & Get His Eagle On

Smokey Robinson is 78 years old and intent on reminding you that he’s still got it. At a recent concert, the R&B legend shocked fans when he dropped it low and gave them a shimmy that would have the Kappas shook! Check out the video below.

Smokey Robinson had to remind us that he still got it! pic.twitter.com/FhUC0Ov5Km — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 16, 2018

Hey may have lost a button trying to dip it low and bring it up slow but other than that, Smokey hasn’t missed a beat!

