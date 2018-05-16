Entertainment News
Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your Salary Saved By 35—Are You On Track?

Do you think these goals are realistic? Twitter says 'no!'

Reaching High

Earlier this year, MarketWatch.com published an article with advice on what your finances should look like in your 30s. The article states that by 30, you should have at least a year’s salary saved and by 35, you should have double that, this according to Fidelity Investments.

You can imagine how down-and-out Twitter reared it’s penniless head when the article resurfaced this week. Hilarious:

But to be fair:

How much are you on track to have saved by 35? Hit us up and let us know if you think these money goals are realistic.

