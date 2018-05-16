Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your Salary Saved By 35—Are You On Track?

Earlier this year, MarketWatch.com published an article with advice on what your finances should look like in your 30s. The article states that by 30, you should have at least a year’s salary saved and by 35, you should have double that, this according to Fidelity Investments.

You can imagine how down-and-out Twitter reared it’s penniless head when the article resurfaced this week. Hilarious:

As a freelancer, I don't actually have a yearly salary…so I'm nailing it 💪💲 https://t.co/cqr1iDVPCt — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) May 15, 2018

I think you meant to say, By 35 you should have debt twice your salary. — ❄️❄️🌊 Clinton and Obama Democrat 🌊❄️ (@emanzi) May 14, 2018

I can't be only one who reads this & thinks "Who are they TALKING to?" I didn't have that much saved in my 30s. No one I knew had that much saved their 30s & most of us were solid middle class. Is this advice only for the rich? If so, maybe start w/"95% of Americans can ignore." https://t.co/HlTQM5sYGx — Jeaniene Frost (@Jeaniene_Frost) May 15, 2018

But to be fair:

Everyone's roasting this, but to be fair "be rich" is very good financial advice https://t.co/5gmopOoDiP — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) May 15, 2018

How much are you on track to have saved by 35? Hit us up and let us know if you think these money goals are realistic.