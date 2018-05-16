Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your Salary Saved By 35—Are You On Track?

2 reads Leave a comment
Earlier this year, MarketWatch.com published an article with advice on what your finances should look like in your 30s. The article states that by 30, you should have at least a year’s salary saved and by 35, you should have double that, this according to Fidelity Investments.
You can imagine how down-and-out Twitter reared it’s penniless head when the article resurfaced this week. Hilarious:
But to be fair:
How much are you on track to have saved by 35? Hit us up and let us know if you think these money goals are realistic.
12 Artists You Forgot Were Signed To Cash Money Records (PHOTOS)
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Artists You Forgot Were Signed To Cash Money Records (PHOTOS)
1. Boo & GottiSource:Wikipedia 1 of 12
2. TQSource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Lil MoSource:Instagram 3 of 12
4. 2 PistolsSource:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Teena MarieSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. OmaronSource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. Paris HiltonSource:Instagram 7 of 12
8. MystikalSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Limp BizkitSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Cory GunzSource:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Busta RhymesSource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Bow WowSource:Instagram 12 of 12
comments – add yours