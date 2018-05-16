The Trump Effect: Kanye West Should Watch This Before Rocking His Crusty MAGA Hat Again

That disease called racism is clearly trying to catch it’s second wind before it’s just an ugly, ancient concept of the past.

Trump’s dangerous rhetoric regarding immigration has caused a lot of turmoil in the nation and exposed bigots from every corner of the country. You would think that New York was a little more progressive than the rest of the US, but judging by the disgusting prick going off below — apparently not.

Is it just us, or does the angry, entitled bigot seem like more of a danger to society than the employees who were attacked, just for speaking Spanish?

So disgraceful. NYC is my favorite city in the world not despite, but BECAUSE of its diversity. I love that when I ride the subway or sit in a cafe, I see people of different nationalities, religions, etc. Being bigoted, harassing people, & threatening calls to ICE is deplorable. https://t.co/TZitTbhlRC — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 16, 2018

A lot of people’s beef with Kanye West stems from the fact that the man he calls his “boy” is the ring leader of all the hateful encounters we’ve been experiencing as a nation, like the one above.

Zero patience for this show of racist douche-nozzlery. True New York tradition is just to feel super sheepish about not having learned more Spanish https://t.co/SQt40GK9qg — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 16, 2018

Sometimes, folks are so caught up in their privilege that they lack basic, common sense. Did the Manhattan bigot not learn at his segregated prep school that the US has no official language? Or maybe he hasn’t taken the Subway up to Spanish Harlem yet.

Either way, this type of behavior is a disgrace to the entire human race.

Hate is hate and there is no space for it anywhere. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) May 16, 2018

He’s lucky he went off in Manhattan and not the Bronx or Brookyn. The only ICE he would be referring to is the kind needed to put over his eye after a beat down. SMH.

