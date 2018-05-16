Local
Home > Local

Thousands Of NC Teacher’s Rally In Raleigh

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Protest by temporary teachers from Uttar Pradesh

Source: The India Today Group / Getty

1 Million students are out of school today due to the rally from teachers in NC.  Over 15,000 teachers are expected to march in the rally in downtown Raleigh to urge lawmakers to increase state funding for education.

 

TIMELINE:

9:45am — Meet at NCAE Headquarters, 700 S. Salisbury St.

10:00 a.m. — March for Students

10:45 a.m. — Enter Legislative Bldg. and start assembling on the 3rd floor. This may take a little longer than usual with new metal detectors and fewer entries.

12:00 p.m. — General Assembly convenes. We want our members in the galleries.

1:00 p.m. — Time to make appointments with your local representative and on your own for lunch.

3:00 p.m. — Start assembling on Bicentennial Plaza across from the Legislative Building for Rally for Respect.

3:30 p.m. — Rally for Respect begins.

4:30 p.m. — Rally concludes and participants can start making their way back to NCAE Headquarters by foot or by using the R-Line (bus), which picks up at Jones and Wilmington and drops off near NCAE at the Convention Center.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Thousands Of NC Teacher’s Rally In Raleigh

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 6 hours ago
05.16.18
The Trump Effect: Kanye West Should Watch This…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Have You Ever Seen A Double Rainbow? Check…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Smokey Robinson Is Not Too Old To Drop…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Friends Become Enemies In Massive Internet Debate Over…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now