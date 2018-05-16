Thousands Of NC Teacher’s Rally In Raleigh

1 Million students are out of school today due to the rally from teachers in NC. Over 15,000 teachers are expected to march in the rally in downtown Raleigh to urge lawmakers to increase state funding for education.

TIMELINE:

9:45am — Meet at NCAE Headquarters, 700 S. Salisbury St.

10:00 a.m. — March for Students

10:45 a.m. — Enter Legislative Bldg. and start assembling on the 3rd floor. This may take a little longer than usual with new metal detectors and fewer entries.

12:00 p.m. — General Assembly convenes. We want our members in the galleries.

1:00 p.m. — Time to make appointments with your local representative and on your own for lunch.

3:00 p.m. — Start assembling on Bicentennial Plaza across from the Legislative Building for Rally for Respect.

3:30 p.m. — Rally for Respect begins.

4:30 p.m. — Rally concludes and participants can start making their way back to NCAE Headquarters by foot or by using the R-Line (bus), which picks up at Jones and Wilmington and drops off near NCAE at the Convention Center.

