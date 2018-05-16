Oakland Activists Demand City Investigates BBQ Becky

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Oakland Activists Demand City Investigates BBQ Becky

The woman who called the cops on Black people might have to pay for her actions.

News One
2 reads
Leave a comment

The White woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt taps into a much deeper issue of gentrification and Whites policing Black folks. Activists in Oakland aren’t just laughing at memes, they are demanding a change. Yesterday, there was a community rally outside of Oakland’s City Hall.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Community activist Carroll Fife said, “Things are not as good as sometimes we would like them to be. This was a reminder of that and also a reminder of historically how the police have been used to control black bodies, and we want to say that there is a different culture in Oakland.”

Fife also asked that the white woman who called 911, who has been reported to be Dr. Jennifer Schulte, be held responsible, saying, “We want to know if she abused resources, then she needs to be held accountable for that.”

Exactly. If BBQ Becky abused the law, then she should be held accountable the same way she wanted the Black folks at the barbecue held accountable. See Fife speaking to City Council below:

Activist Cat Brooks said, “This is a consequence of a motion that happened over a year ago because White folks said that Black people and brown people being loud is a scary, dangerous thing and they don’t want it in their Oakland anymore.” Watch a video of the rally below:

As we reported, the woman has been identified on social media as Dr. Jennifer Schulte. Stanford’s alumni page associates Schulte with the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in Oakland. See her alleged photo below:

Despite the above caption, Stanford denied Schulte works at the university,

Hopefully, this incident creates some needed change at Oakland and across the country. Using police as a weapon—from Starbucks to Yale to Airbnb—must come with consequences.

In case you missed it, check out BBQ Becky’s infamous moment below.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 6 hours ago
05.16.18
The Trump Effect: Kanye West Should Watch This…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Have You Ever Seen A Double Rainbow? Check…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
Smokey Robinson Is Not Too Old To Drop…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Friends Become Enemies In Massive Internet Debate Over…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 9 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now