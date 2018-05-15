Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

Get into it.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Chocolate Cake Slice Served In Plate

Source: Shaunia Mckenzie / EyeEm / Getty

May 15th is National Chocolate Chip Day, which is not to be to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day—an entirely separate holiday Americans celebrate in August. If you’re feeling the cocoa spirit, hit the gallery below for some fun facts about this key ingredient. This one’s for the foodies.

Close-Up Of Muffin With Chocolate Chips On Table

5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

Continue reading 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 16 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
How Always Thinking Positive Might Actually Be Negative…
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Eew: Four Teens Face Charges For A ‘Prank’…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now