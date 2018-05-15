Entertainment News
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America Great Again” Hat Parodies

Leave it to the people to turn a negative into a positive.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-PROTEST

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

This past week, Houston rapper Bun B did one for the culture by sporting a “Make America Trill Again” hat to a basketball game.

 

This isn’t the first time the rapper and distinguished professor has worn a MATA hat. He’s sported the slogan before and even had it printed on other clothing items in collaboration with Southside Collection.

 

Clearly, Bun B is taking jabs at Trump‘s annoying but ever-present “Make America Great Again” hat. He joins a long list of folks who are resisting Trump with their own remixes of the MAGA gear.

Some parodies are spot on in terms of their political truths, while others are just plain hilarious.

Swipe through for some of the trillest MAGA remixes ever!

Photos
