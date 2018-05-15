Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

The white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt has gone viral. There have been countless memes created and while she tried to police people, she has become the laughing stock of the Internet. However, because she wore sunglasses, her identity has not been revealed — until now. Thanks to Twitter researchers, she is about to be a household name.

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is associated with Stanford University (it’s not clear if she teaches there or if she is just alumni). See her alleged photo below:

According to what appears to be a now deleted LinkedIn page she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.” Sounds like Stanford should have taught her some lessons in humanity.

See some of the Twitter reactions below:

@Stanford should immediately investigate this incident with their faculty member, Dr. Jennifer Shulte. She is an example of insensitivity, bias and everything that students shouldn't be exposed to. She won't represent an inclusive and respectful workplace. #jennifershulte — Kat Littering (@KatLittering) May 15, 2018

@erminsight Dr. Jennifer Shulte is a racist who prevents police from doing important work by distracting them to complain about black people at a public park.. Her video shows she is emotionally unstable. She is a shame and embarassment to your company — oshana cat (@sisQcat) May 15, 2018

Fire Dr. Jennifer Shulte. — 💞💕 (@Sushshjs2) May 15, 2018

Dr. Jennifer Shulte of @Stanford University is the racist woman who called the cops on the BBQ in Oakland. It is time she was unemployed. — Scott"Dragon Energy" Spencer (@ScottSpencer2K) May 15, 2018

Here you go: Dr. Jennifer Shulte of @Stanford university. Don't say a black woman never did anything for you — Seayja (@Seayja) May 14, 2018

They have named her as Dr Jennifer Shulte from @Stanford University — but I also heard she went dark on all social media, deleting or privatizing her accounts Some posted side by side photos#ButYouDidntHearItFromMe — Tanya (@amore_sun) May 14, 2018

In case you missed it, check out her white tears:

Oscar performance by the lady that reported 2 black men grilling in an Oakland Park. pic.twitter.com/x8SNhtTDQA — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) May 14, 2018

Jennifer is really going to be crying now, especially if her job is in jeopardy. People need to see there are repercussions for wrongly calling the cops on someone. From Yale to Oakland, using police as a weapon is not only ignorant but dangerous. That said, this incident did create some hilarious memes, click here to view.

