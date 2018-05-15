Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jenifer Lewis Speaks Her Mind On The Controversial Unaired ‘Black-ish’ Episode

As expected, she keeps it a hundred.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
FYC Event For ABC's 'Blackish' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Back in February, you might remember a politically charged Black-ish episode was set to air on ABC. Unfortunately, due to creative differences between the network and the show creator Kenya Barris, the episode was never aired.

According to Variety, the episode was set to involve the topic of athletes kneeling over police brutality, as well as other hot button issues.

Aside from a statement from Kenya, most of the other talent involved in the show has kept relatively quiet about the episode. But now, the outspoken acting diva extraordinaire Jenifer Lewis is giving her take on the unaired story and she didn’t hold back.

Check out her Breakfast Club spill below!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Jenifer Lewis Speaks Her Mind On The Controversial Unaired ‘Black-ish’ Episode

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 17 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
How Always Thinking Positive Might Actually Be Negative…
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Eew: Four Teens Face Charges For A ‘Prank’…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now