Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How Karen Got Her Groove Back: Dancehall Music Has Officially Been Gentrified

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling women dancing outdoors

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

Karen is coming for our oxtails! Whether you like it or not, it appears dancehall music has officially been gentrified. We’re not sure what exactly is happening in this video, all we know is that absolutely nobody asked for this.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading How Karen Got Her Groove Back: Dancehall Music Has Officially Been Gentrified

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 17 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
How Always Thinking Positive Might Actually Be Negative…
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Eew: Four Teens Face Charges For A ‘Prank’…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now