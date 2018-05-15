Here’s More Proof Some People In Jail Are Living Better Than We Are

When you think of jail contraband, the first thing that pops into your mind isn’t usually a television and PlayStation, however, it appears that some inmates are living the good life behind bars and have more luxuries than most people in the free world.

A young lady in London was on Instagram Live when a follower asked to join. When he was conferenced in the chat, he revealed he was an inmate at Pentonville Prison. He then went on to show off how lavish he was living. In the Instagram Live video which has now been seen by thousands of people, the inmate showed off his gold chain, watches, TV and PlayStation.

Prisoner shows off jewellery, TV and PlayStation as he brags of ‘comfortable’ cell in Instagram live video

Read more: https://t.co/JsIvW8aCsE pic.twitter.com/kwseYxWXJ1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2018

The young lady says she didn’t give the media permission to rip this video from her page but when has that ever stopped anyone.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: