What It Means When Someone Tells You To ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder’

This clip says it all. Press play.

Work smarter! Video credit @cleverinvestor #thegoodquote 🌻

A post shared by Positive & Motivational Quotes (@thegoodquote) on

Have you ever heard the phrase “work smarter, not harder,” then wondered what that meant exactly? Simply put, it means finding ways to be super effective at work without always having to exhaust yourself mentally and physically to get the job done. The clip above will hilariously show you how thinking outside of the box and working smarter can equal big wins. Watch until the end and thank us later.

