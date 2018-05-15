Remember When Kobe Bryant Got Roasted To Pieces For Being On His Best Tom Wolfe Ish

Legendary journalist and author Tom Wolfe passed away on Tuesday at 87 years old, leaving behind a media legacy that sculpted the way folks view journalism today.

Tom Wolfe, journalist and writer of masterpieces including "The Bonfire of the Vanities" and "The Right Stuff," is dead at age 87 https://t.co/mwTeWgRTuC pic.twitter.com/Fe3TnD6EBZ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 15, 2018

Unless you were a journalism major and had to read “The Right Stuff” in college, it’s not surprising if —as a millennial — you don’t know who Tom Wolfe is. But a classic roast session by Desus & Mero may remind you where you probably heard the author’s name for the first time.

Remember back in 2010 when Kobe Bryant got roasted for his “white hot” L.A. Magazine photoshoot? Well Desus & Mero lead the roast train and called Kobe a Tom Wolfe knock off for weeks.

I’m still looking for that clip of Desus V Mero when they said Kobe was dressed like Tom Wolfe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f9tHKCz02o — Beige R Smith (@illwillmadeit) May 15, 2018

THE TOM WOLFE JOKE GONNA BE MORE RELEVANT IN AMERICAN HISTORY THAN FUCKIN PEARL HARBOR https://t.co/8IAraUibxW — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) July 27, 2016

Cam Newton‘s wacky wardrobe got him roasted Tom Wolfe style too:

Watching premiere of Desus & Mero. Think I just heard Mero say "why's Cam dressed as Tom Wolfe's driver?" — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) October 18, 2016

But the GOAT of all Tom Wolfe jokes definitely goes to Kobe’s fierce bad bish shoot.

first mention of Tom Wolfe was when Kobe passed Jordan in points pic.twitter.com/4jusUZApEp — Julian Garcia (@terpsu) October 18, 2016

R.I.P Tom Wolfe! And thank you for your contributions the world of journalism — and fashion.

