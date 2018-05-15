Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Rapping Skills By Completely Nailing This ‘Hamilton’ Rhyme On ‘Fallon’

Is there anything Yara can't do?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Yara Shahidi is a huge fan of Hamilton, and she proved that when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. She talked about how obsessed with the soundtrack she is, adding that anyone on set who listens to it does so because of her influence.

The Grownish star also talks about her experience meeting the Hamilton creator himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who gave her the hugest compliment ever, calling her the future president.

Shahidi then told Jimmy Fallon that her favorite song from the play is “Cabinet Battle #1,” also adding that she forced her brothers to memorize the lyrics so they could battle. After that, it was only right that the host ask Yara to rap it for the show herself, which she did effortlessly. There’s really nothing this girl can’t do.

Watch the video of Yara Shahidi making it look easy and rapping her heart out below:

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Rapping Skills By Completely Nailing This ‘Hamilton’ Rhyme On ‘Fallon’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2009 American Music Awards - Show
This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Cardi B Explains What Was Behind That Video…
 16 hours ago
05.16.18
Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant,…
 18 hours ago
05.16.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Jaden Smith Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
10 items
Amara La Negra Visits Baltimore [PHOTOS]
 22 hours ago
05.16.18
How Always Thinking Positive Might Actually Be Negative…
 23 hours ago
05.16.18
Legend Has It: 5 Fun Facts About Chocolate…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
5 photos
5 Fun Facts About Chocolate Chips
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Eew: Four Teens Face Charges For A ‘Prank’…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.16.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now