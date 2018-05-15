Watch: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Rapping Skills By Completely Nailing This ‘Hamilton’ Rhyme On ‘Fallon’

Yara Shahidi is a huge fan of Hamilton, and she proved that when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. She talked about how obsessed with the soundtrack she is, adding that anyone on set who listens to it does so because of her influence.

The Grownish star also talks about her experience meeting the Hamilton creator himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who gave her the hugest compliment ever, calling her the future president.

Shahidi then told Jimmy Fallon that her favorite song from the play is “Cabinet Battle #1,” also adding that she forced her brothers to memorize the lyrics so they could battle. After that, it was only right that the host ask Yara to rap it for the show herself, which she did effortlessly. There’s really nothing this girl can’t do.

Watch the video of Yara Shahidi making it look easy and rapping her heart out below:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: