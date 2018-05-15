Kidnapped Bay Girl Found Safe With Father

An Amber Alert was canceled by Burlington police early Tuesday morning for a missing infant after she was found safe with her father in Gibsonville, North Carolina.

The missing infant’s name is Eliana Nichole Serrato who is a four month old baby girl with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Around 12:15 a.m. officers responded to a call of domestic assault at a home at 513 S. Ireland St. in Burlington. Read more by clicking the link below.

Source: wral.com

