Countless children deal with bullying around the world.

Unfortunately, in many cases the bullying goes unnoticed or without consequence but for Anah Ambuchi and her mom, they opted to take action.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Anah and her mom Naomi Morin to discuss what they did when they found out Anah was a victim of bullying.

Listen to their full story below.

