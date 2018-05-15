Kids Who Depend On School Lunches Can Get A Free Meal At One Of These Locations When Schools Are Closed Tomorrow

In anticipation of the numerous school closings due to the teacher’s rally, we have a list of schools offering free lunch to children on May 16th.

Durham Public Schools will provide meal services through an extension of the summer feeding program.

Bethesda Elementary

Club Blvd. Elementary

Eastway Elementary

Eno Valley Elementary

Githens Middle

Glenn Elementary

R.N. Harris Elementary

Hillandale Elementary

Lakewood Montessori Middle

Sandy Ridge Elementary

Shepard Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

All meals will be free to all students. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: muffin, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit juice and milk. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit juice, fruit cup, baby carrots, Rice Krispie treat, and milk.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ Child Nutrition team has arranged to open three school cafeterias on May 16.

Any student from birth through high school is welcome to come to the following schools. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost for these meals.

Carrboro Elementary – 400 Shelton St.

Northside Elementary – 350 Caldwell St.

McDougle Elementary – 890 Old Fayetteville Road.

Additionally, the following five additional community sites will serve lunch from 11:30-12:30.

Abbey Court/Collins Crossing (next to the pool) – 501 Jones Ferry Road.

Ridgefield (community center) – 301 S. Estes Drive.

Dobbins Hill (playground/community center) – 1749 Dobbins Drive.

Colony Woods West/Adelaide Walters/Jackie Robinson (small playground) – 4 Adelaide Walters Court.

Airport Gardens (playground) – 815 MLK Junior Blvd.

Breakfast will include a choice of cereal, string cheese, assorted juice, milk. Lunch will include chicken nuggets, fresh baby carrots, bag of chips, apple, assorted juice and milk.

The Superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools, is authorizing School Nutrition to open cafeterias for lunch on Wednesday in each region of Johnston County.

The following schools will be open for lunch:

Benson Elementary

Cleveland Elementary

Cooper Academy

Corinth-Holders Elementary

Glendale-Kenly Elementary

Four Oaks Elementary

Princeton Elementary

Selma Elementary

West Clayton Elementary

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 16 and will consist of a chicken sandwich, zucchini fire sticks, coleslaw, fruit and a milk. This meal will be free for students up to 18 years of age. Adults in attendance with their student will have the option to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.50.

Wayne County Public Schools obtained approval from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to use the reimbursable summer feeding program model.

The following cafeterias will be open for lunch on May 16:

Brogden Primary

Carver Elementary

Dillard Middle

Fremont STARS Elementary

Eastern Wayne Middle

Spring Creek Middle

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The meal will consist of turkey and cheese on a bun, garden peas, pinto beans, tropical fruit mix, and milk. This meal will be free for students up to 18 years of age. Adults who bring a student do have the option to purchase a meal at a cost of $3.50.

In addition to the opening cafeterias, the district is also providing breakfast pastries and fruit for up to 200 students who will be at the W.A. Foster Center in Goldsboro on May 16.

Wilson County Schools

Even though it is an optional teacher workday, lunch will be available for all students at the elementary, middle and high school level at no cost from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six sites:

Barnes Elementary School

S, Elm City Elementary School

Hearne Elementary School

Vick Elementary School

Wells Elementary School

Winstead Elementary School.

Students who are in the afterschool care program in Wilson schools will be able to attend like any other workday.

