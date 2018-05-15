He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring Her Baby To Class After She Wasn’t Able To Find A Babysitter

Teacher Lets Student Bring Baby To Class After Babysitter Flakes On Her
Watch this moment of pure dopiness as Kimberly Robinson almost missed class due to not having a babysitter to watch her daughter Kyla, and after she emailed her professor and let him know he told her to bring the baby to class.
During class, Kim was about to walk out due to Kyla being cranky, and Professor Pumphrey responded by saying, “I’ll take her,” and held baby Kyla during the rest of the class.
Today I wasn’t going to come to class because I didn’t have a babysitter. So I told me teacher this morning and his exact words were “Bring the baby to class with you” We came to class together & I’m very grateful because the semester is almost over and I didn’t wanna have to miss class. As I was about to walk out of class due to Kyla being cranky. Sean said “I’ll take her” Let’s just say Kyla is enjoying her time here .. who knows maybe my daughter will be a professor or even a therapist. Lol #ECU #MSW2020 #MyProfessorRocks