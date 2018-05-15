Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring Her Baby To Class After She Wasn’t Able To Find A Babysitter

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
24478390

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Teacher Lets Student Bring Baby To Class After Babysitter Flakes On Her

Watch this moment of pure dopiness as Kimberly Robinson almost missed class due to not having a babysitter to watch her daughter Kyla, and after she emailed her professor and let him know he told her to bring the baby to class.

During class, Kim was about to walk out due to Kyla being cranky, and Professor Pumphrey responded by saying, “I’ll take her,” and held baby Kyla during the rest of the class.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring Her Baby To Class After She Wasn’t Able To Find A Babysitter

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 23 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 53 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 10 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now