FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer

Foxy NC Staff
Spike Lee is back, this time teaming up with executive producer Jordan Peele for BlacKKKlansman. Touted as A Spike Lee joint. From producer Jordan Peele. Based on some fo’ real, fo’ real sh*t.

The film is set in the early 1970s, as Ron Stallworth, played by Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington, is the first Black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. In the trailer he sounds just like his father at times. Stallworth really wants to make a name for himself so he bravely sets out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan via a series of telephone calls. To help do this he recruits a more seasoned white colleague, Flip Zimmerman played by Star Wars star Adam Driver, into the undercover investigation of a lifetime.

Check out the trailer above and be sure to check it out in theaters everywhere August 10th, Almost one year after the events that took place in Charlottesville.

