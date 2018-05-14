Entertainment News
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Fights

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

We’ve been watching Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for almost seven years now and it’s still hard to tell when a drink is about to get thrown in someone’s face — or a purse.

If you thought that was wild — take a look back at some more ratchet rumbles from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta:

Stevie J and Joseline vs. Everybody

 

Tammy vs Betty Idol

 

Tommie vs Tiarra

 

Karlie vs. KD

 

K.Michelle vs Rasheeda

 

Tommie vs Joseline

 

Tammy vs Jessica Dime

 

Joseline vs Che Mack

