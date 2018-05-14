Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s Faulty Wakanda Salute

Nope, not today.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael B. Jordan ain’t playing with y’all. Or, maybe he just ain’t playing with white folks. In a recent interview, he rejected journalist Maude Garrett‘s Wakanda salute and instead attempted to shake her hand. “I aint from Wakanda” he replied in the resurfaced clip that has social media in shambles. If you look closely, Garrett also made a poor attempt to dap him up….is it just me, or do wypipo have to do better? Full interview here, plus hilarious reactions below.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is also tired…peep his fatigue here.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 23 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 53 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 10 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now