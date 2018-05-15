Entertainment News
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson & Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Looked Like #LoveGoals

The two make things official.

Celebrities At Super Bowl 50

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Celebrations are in order for the talented Taraji P. Henson and former Super Bowl star Kelvin Hayden. 

On Mother’s Day, Kelvin proposed to Taraji, gifting her with a beautiful diamond ring that she posted to Instagram.

 

Kelvin has played for the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and he finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014. Meanwhile, Taraji continues to build her star power with shows like Empire and flicks like Acrimony. 

The two were supposedly in a relationship for over two years, but Taraji has been pretty tight lipped about it.

Now she’s sharing their love with the world and over the years, you could tell there was always something special there.

Swipe through for some pics of Taraji and Kelvin giving all the feels right before the big question was asked!

