Former Uber Driver Is Now Ben Carson’s Chief Of Staff At HUD

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Former Uber Driver Is Now Ben Carson’s Chief Of Staff At HUD

Deana Bass, a Black woman, is leaving the position.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Any person with a functioning brain knows that Ben Carson is seriously unqualified to be the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This could explain why the office has been in shambles since Carson’s dystopian arrival. From his family’s alleged involvement to a proposal to raise the rent on low-income people to blocking Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent rule — if anyone else was this incompetent at their job, they would be fired. Not Mr. Carson. And now, an equally incompetent person has been hired.

See Also: Ben Carson Called Black Illinois Town A ‘Dying Community’ And Is Doing Nothing To Fix It

According to CNN.com, a former Uber driver named Andrew Hughes, 32, has been hired to be Ben Carson’s chief of staff at HUD. The outlet reports, “Hughes’ prior experience and employment as listed on his financial disclosure form found that, just eight months before joining HUD, Hughes worked as a special projects coordinator for the University of Texas System and briefly as an Uber driver.” Eight months before joining HUD he was an Uber driver and a special projects coordinator for the University of Texas? This sounds like the resume for a person just out of a college, not a man taking over a crucial job in government.

However, because the Trump administration frequently hires friends and family, there is a connection to 45. “Hughes began at HUD as the department liaison to the Trump White House in January 2017,” according to CNN.com. Prior to that, Hughes worked on Carson’s presidential effort as part of the campaign’s get out the vote effort and then served in a similar capacity for three months with Donald Trump’s campaign.” I guess working under the Trump administration is equivalent to the friends and family discount—it’s all about who you know and who you worship.

CNN.com also reports “former political appointees from both parties, along with current department staff, have expressed concern that Carson [is surrounded by] some advisers and now a chief of staff who are similarly inexperienced.” You think? That is the entire storyline of the Trump administration.

Deana Bass, the Black woman who is the current chief of staff at HUD, is leaving the department. She worked for several politicians, including former Rep. Buck McKeon (R-Calif.), former Rep. Deborah Pryce and former Republican National Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman.  She also served as the press secretary for Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign. Clearly, she didn’t have a good influence on Carson either.

 

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 24 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 54 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 10 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now