Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During One Of The Biggest Moments Of His Mom’s Life

Zero tact.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Man giving engagement ring to his girlfriend. Marry me.

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

Nothing screams romance like a scenic marriage proposal in front of family and friends.

However, if you add a young kid into the mix who has horrible timing, then you’ve got a hilarious video that goes viral.

One Kevin Przytula of Michigan proposed to his girlfriend Allyssa one weekend with a one-knee drop and everything. However, Allyssa’s son couldn’t give two cares about this momentous occasion…or at least, it didn’t take priority over his bathroom needs.

Check out the hilarious effects below!

 

Well…at least it’ll definitely be a memorable moment.

Hopefully that doesn’t ruin the little youngin’s chances as the ring bearer.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During One Of The Biggest Moments Of His Mom’s Life

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 24 mins ago
05.15.18
Spike Lee
Spike Lee Reveals First Trailer For BlacKkKlansman Receives…
 54 mins ago
05.15.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jackie Christie Reaches Beyond The…
 9 hours ago
05.15.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Kirk’s Side Chick Avoid’s Spice’s Jamaican…
 10 hours ago
05.15.18
He Gets It: Professor Lets His Student Bring…
 12 hours ago
05.15.18
A Beautiful Mind: LeBron James Gives Us A…
 13 hours ago
05.15.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
Eesh: That Awkward Moment A Woman Realized Her…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now