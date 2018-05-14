Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!

Congrats are in order for Taraji P. Henson! The actress revealed the big news on Instagram this morning and the ring is gorgeous! Her fiance is former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden

According to People, the two revealed their relationship this past December. On an Essence podcast, Taraji said, “I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

