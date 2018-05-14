Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!

26 reads Leave a comment
Congrats are in order for Taraji P. Henson! The actress revealed the big news on Instagram this morning and the ring is gorgeous! Her fiance is former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden
According to People, the two revealed their relationship this past December. On an Essence podcast, Taraji said, “I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”
Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University
7 photos Launch gallery
Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University
1. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University1 of 7
2. Chadwick Boseman2 of 7
3. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University3 of 7
4. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University4 of 7
5. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University5 of 7
6. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University6 of 7
7. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours