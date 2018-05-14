Entertainment News
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!

Karen Clark
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four

Source: FOX / Getty

Congrats are in order for Taraji P. Henson! The actress revealed the big news on Instagram this morning and the ring is gorgeous! Her fiance is  former Super Bowl-winning NFL star Kelvin Hayden

 

 

According to People, the two revealed their relationship this past December. On an Essence podcast, Taraji said, “I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she added. “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.”

 

 

Happy Love Bug Day LOVE BUGS!!! #ILoveMeSumHim 💗💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

 

 

Chadwick Boseman returned to his alma mater Howard University and left the graduating class of 2018 with inspiring words to last a lifetime. Check out quotes from his HU speech, and scroll through photos of the commencement.

 

Kelvin Hayden , Taraji P Henson

