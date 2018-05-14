N.C. Schools Close For Teacher’s Rally

So far, 26 school districts across North Carolina have canceled classes Wednesday as anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 teachers plan to march to the Legislative Building then rally on Bicentennial Plaza.
According to the North Carolina Association of Educators, which is organizing the event, teachers will meet at the NCAE Headquarters at 10 a.m. and the march to the Legislative Building will begin at 10:30. The Rally for Respect on Bicentennial Plaza starts at 3:30 p.m.
Some schools in certain district including Durham will open to provide lunch for kids in need. Also the Durham YMCA are preparing meals for students on Wednesday.
*Check with your local school district to see if they are providing lunches for students.
School districts closing on May 16
- Alamance-Burlington School System
- Alexander County Schools
- Asheboro City Schools
- Asheville City Schools
- Brunswick County Schools (except ECHS)
- Buncombe County Schools
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Chatham County Schools
- Cumberland County Schools
- Davie County Schools
- Durham Public Schools
- Franklin County Schools
- Gaston County Schools
- Granville County Schools
- Guilford County Schools
- Hickory Public Schools
- Hoke County Schools
- Iredell-Statesville Schools
- Johnston County Schools
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Lexington City Schools
- Mooresville Graded School District
- Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
- New Hanover County Schools
- Onlsow County Schools
- Orange County Schools
- Pender County Schools
- Pitt County Schools
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools
- Stanly County Schools
- Thomasville City Schools
- Union County Schools
- Wake County Public School System
- Warren County Schools
- Wayne County Public Schools
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools