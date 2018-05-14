Local
Home > Local

N.C. Schools Close For Teacher’s Rally

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Interior of bus

Source: Comstock / Getty

 

So far, 26 school districts across North Carolina have canceled classes Wednesday as anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 teachers plan to march to the Legislative Building then rally on Bicentennial Plaza.

According to the North Carolina Association of Educators, which is organizing the event, teachers will meet at the NCAE Headquarters at 10 a.m. and the march to the Legislative Building will begin at 10:30. The Rally for Respect on Bicentennial Plaza starts at 3:30 p.m.

Some schools in certain district including Durham will open to provide lunch for kids in need.  Also the Durham YMCA are preparing meals for students on Wednesday.

*Check with your local school district to see if they are providing lunches for students.

 

School districts closing on May 16

  • Alamance-Burlington School System
  • Alexander County Schools
  • Asheboro City Schools
  • Asheville City Schools
  • Brunswick County Schools (except ECHS)
  • Buncombe County Schools
  • Cabarrus County Schools
  • Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
  • Chatham County Schools
  • Cumberland County Schools
  • Davie County Schools
  • Durham Public Schools
  • Franklin County Schools
  • Gaston County Schools
  • Granville County Schools
  • Guilford County Schools
  • Hickory Public Schools
  • Hoke County Schools
  • Iredell-Statesville Schools
  • Johnston County Schools
  • Kannapolis City Schools
  • Lexington City Schools
  • Mooresville Graded School District
  • Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
  • New Hanover County Schools
  • Onlsow County Schools
  • Orange County Schools
  • Pender County Schools
  • Pitt County Schools
  • Rowan-Salisbury Schools
  • Stanly County Schools
  • Thomasville City Schools
  • Union County Schools
  • Wake County Public School System
  • Warren County Schools
  • Wayne County Public Schools
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading N.C. Schools Close For Teacher’s Rally

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans…
 32 mins ago
05.14.18
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!
 1 hour ago
05.14.18
Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
Man Of The People: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 15 hours ago
05.14.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 16 hours ago
05.14.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 19 hours ago
05.14.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
#MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now