N.C. Schools Close For Teacher’s Rally

So far, 26 school districts across North Carolina have canceled classes Wednesday as anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 teachers plan to march to the Legislative Building then rally on Bicentennial Plaza.

According to the North Carolina Association of Educators, which is organizing the event, teachers will meet at the NCAE Headquarters at 10 a.m. and the march to the Legislative Building will begin at 10:30. The Rally for Respect on Bicentennial Plaza starts at 3:30 p.m.

Some schools in certain district including Durham will open to provide lunch for kids in need. Also the Durham YMCA are preparing meals for students on Wednesday.

*Check with your local school district to see if they are providing lunches for students.

School districts closing on May 16

Alamance-Burlington School System

Alexander County Schools

Asheboro City Schools

Asheville City Schools

Brunswick County Schools (except ECHS)

Buncombe County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Chatham County Schools

Cumberland County Schools

Davie County Schools

Durham Public Schools

Franklin County Schools

Gaston County Schools

Granville County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Hickory Public Schools

Hoke County Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Johnston County Schools

Kannapolis City Schools

Lexington City Schools

Mooresville Graded School District

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools

New Hanover County Schools

Onlsow County Schools

Orange County Schools

Pender County Schools

Pitt County Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Stanly County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Union County Schools

Wake County Public School System

Warren County Schools

Wayne County Public Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: