5 Children Die In Greensboro Apartment Fire

All five children who were in an apartment that caught fire in Greensboro on Saturday have died.

The Greensboro Fire Department told local news outlets that only the father and the five children were at home when the fire broke out on Saturday, while the mother was at work.  All five children who ranged in age from 18 months to 6 years have died, according to Cone Health officials.

Firefighters pulled the father and the children from the fire. All were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where the father was treated and released. The three surviving children were transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem where they were taken off life support on Sunday according to WGHP.

No cause has yet been determined.

