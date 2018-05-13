Entertainment News
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi Store

A fan was salty after Cardi shut down the store and refused to pose for pictures.

With her baby due in a couple months, Cardi B tried to unwind with a shopping spree at the Fendi store.

But video below shows some disgruntled fans trying to bait the “Bodak Yellow” star into a fight through a wall of glass and security guards.

Despite the baby growing inside her, the Bronx native seemed ready to boogie down with the woman on the other side of the glass.

Thankfully, security kept both women apart and Cardi eventually left before anything serious could pop off.

