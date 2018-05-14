Entertainment News
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory In Postgame Interview

After being asked “what happened” during a crucial point of Sunday’s Game 1 loss, LeBron gave a flawless play-by-play recap off the dome.

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller

After losing a blowout Game 1 to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James was asked about a 7-point swing at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

James repeated her question, “What happened,” before running down an incredibly detailed play-by-play that put everyone in the room in silent awe.

In case there was any question about how seriously James takes his job, just watch the video below and ask if you’ve ever been this focused on anything:

As @TheBenNatan tweeted, “I think Lebron is such an athletic marvel, it’s sometimes easy to forget he’s also a genius.”

@Gifdsports added, “LeBron really is a basketball rain man. I know he’s being sarcastic here but it’s actually impressive that he recalls what the Celtics did play for play to start off the fourth quarter.”

LeBron’s Cavs looked bad in the opening game of the Eastern Conference finals, but when your star player is this zoned in after a loss, anything is possible.

