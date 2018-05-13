Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting

The model announced their good news on Mother's Day.

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Nearly two months after jumping the broom, Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard announced that they are expecting a baby.

On Mother’s Day (May 13), the supermodel took to Instagram to share their good news and show off her little bump.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ❤,” she wrote.

 

The 24-year-old NY Giants star is also excited, posting an amazing pic of the two on social media.

“My baby is making my baby! Happy Mother’s Day @chaneliman I love you mama.”

 

“Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby,” the 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model exclusively told PEOPLE after posting the announcement online.

“As our love grows each day, Sterling and I can’t wait to share it with our little one,” she continued.

This is the first child for both of them. There’s no news on when the baby is due.

As we previously reported, the couple was married in March in Beverly Hills.

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

RELATED NEWS:

Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And NY Giants Player Sterling Shepard

#ChangeMyName: Michelle Williams Engaged To Pastor Chad Johnson

As Her Debut Album Hits #1, Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump On SNL

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

12 photos Launch gallery

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

Continue reading Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

[caption id="attachment_2934740" align="alignleft" width="714"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] They finally jumped that broom! Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend, just four months after their engagement. Here's a peek at their amazingly beautiful special day. Congrats you two!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans…
 32 mins ago
05.14.18
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!
 1 hour ago
05.14.18
Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
Man Of The People: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 15 hours ago
05.14.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 16 hours ago
05.14.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 19 hours ago
05.14.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
#MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now