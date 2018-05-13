Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s The Most Uncreative “This Is America” Remix That Absolutely Nobody Asked For

Foxy NC Staff
7 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Comedian Nicole Arbour calls herself a creative but it seems she has done the most uncreative thing of her career by making her own version of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” video. Not only was it a bad idea,  it was poorly thought out and very tone deaf to the original message. Take a look at a small snippet.

 

 

Most people didn’t see this as an all-inclusive women’s edit, as it doesn’t even scratch the surface of the problems women of color face. They also felt that this was a way to take attention off of black people. You can watch the entire video here if you wish.

In the meantime, Black Twitter (and anyone with some taste) is having a field day in Nicole’s mentions. Hit the flip to see what everyone thinks. If for nothing else, there are a bunch of great memes to take from this.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s The Most Uncreative “This Is America” Remix That Absolutely Nobody Asked For

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Somebody Get Maxwell Some Security On Stage…His Fans…
 32 mins ago
05.14.18
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four
Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged!!!
 1 hour ago
05.14.18
Hype Williams Compares The Video For Nas’ “Hate…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
Man Of The People: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 15 hours ago
05.14.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 16 hours ago
05.14.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 19 hours ago
05.14.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
Baby Bump Watch! Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
LOL: Tiffany Haddish Was On ‘Pimp My Ride’…
 21 hours ago
05.14.18
#MuteRKelly: Apple Music and Pandora Follow Spotify, Will…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Alright Guys, We Think Chadwick Boseman May Be…
 22 hours ago
05.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now