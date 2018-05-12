Entertainment News
Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper & Other Emcees With Degrees

Foxy NC Staff
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Not even getting caught up in Kanye West’s Trump twitter drama could stop Chance The Rapper from living his best life and achieving dope accolades along the way.

 

Chano received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University on Saturday, and of course he couldn’t leave without giving a super deep, yet inspiring speech.

 

Chance isn’t the only rapper that can say he’s a fire emcee and degree holder.

 

Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.

SoundCloud Go Launch

11 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Wise Ones: Chance The Rapper And Other Emcees With Degrees

Chance The Rapper recently received an honorary doctorate degree from Dillard University, but he isn't the only rapper that can say he's a fire emcee and degree holder. Check out these other rappers who have their college degrees.

Photos
