Morning Minute: The Breakfast Noose aka Waffle House

5/11/18- Another Black person has been assaulted at another Waffle House after a police officer held him in a chokehold. Chris Paul has had it with that restaurant and has suggested a name change for the restaurant like “The Breakfast Noose” or “Plantation Pancakes.”

