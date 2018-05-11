TJMS
Morning Minute: The Breakfast Noose aka Waffle House

Tom Joyner Morning Show
5/11/18- Another Black person has been assaulted at another Waffle House after a police officer held him in a chokehold. Chris Paul has had it with that restaurant and has suggested a name change for the restaurant like “The Breakfast Noose” or “Plantation Pancakes.”

