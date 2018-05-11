Local
Area College Graduations 2018

Jodi Berry
This is a day to be remembered

Source: laflor / Getty

NCCU GRADUATION

*Spring Graduate and Professional Commencement Ceremony – Friday, May 11, 3 p.m., McDougald-McLendon Arena

*Spring Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony – Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m., O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium

Saint Augustine’s University

*Saturday May 12, 2018, 9:00am

Quadranngle

NC STATE

*Saturday May 12TH 9:00 a.m.

PNC Arena

UNC-Chapel Hill

*Sunday May 13th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Kenan Stadium

Duke

Sunday, May 13, 9 AM

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Triangle College graduations

