Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke Before ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

An encounter with one drunk musician changed it all.

People always say, sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you make it to the top.

Things were no different for Will Smith, and he almost missed his opportunity to be apart of a groundbreaking show.

Peep Will’s hilarious retelling of how he got booked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air below. It involves a drunk Quincy Jones and all!

