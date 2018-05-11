Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After Announcing New Hate Content Policy

The #MuteRKelly movement is rolling full steam ahead.

On Thursday streaming giant Spotify removed Kelly’s music from their popular editorial or algorithm playlists as part of their new public hate content and hateful content policy. Several of the platform’s most popular playlists including RapCaviar, Discover Weekly and New Music Friday.

Over 8.5 million people listen to Kelly’s music each month. Spotify also confirmed that rapper XXXTentacion’s music would also be removed from playlists according to the new policy.

“We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly,” Spotify told Billboard in a statement. “His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

The announcement comes as the momentum builds against the singer’s alleged sexual misconduct allegations. To date, several women have come forward accusing the singer of holding them against their will while suffering years of sexual, mental and physical abuse. Kelly denies holding women against their will and continues to express his innocence.

But the sexual misconduct accusations reached back into the 90’s and ramped up even louder after the singer was found not guilty of having sex with a minor in a widely circulated sex tape. Recently, promoters cancelled several scheduled shows where Kelly was slated to perform after calls to #MuteRKelly gained traction. Several prominent African-American members of the #TimesUp initiative spearheaded the #MuteRKelly movement, asking several companies including Spotify, re-examine their relationship with the singer.

