LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo Movement For Us Too?

Keyaira Kelly, Allison McGevna, Shamika Sanders

The #MeToo movement has led to widespread awareness of sexual assault victims in Hollywood, while also shedding a light on the every day women who’ve suffered sexual abuse. 10 years before the hashtag became mainstream, a Black woman, Tarana Burke, created it to encourage woman of color to share their story. While Tarana gave the movement a name and purpose, it seems #MeToo has grown into a phrase that isn’t inclusive of Black women.

On this episode of ‘Listen To Black Women,’ our hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna dissect how the current iteration of the movement ignores the voices of Black women.

About Listen To Black Women:

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

Tune in on Fridays to find out the results and what others had to say on social media, as well as our hosts Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, Keyaira Kelly and other show guests.

Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 3: What In The World Is The ‘Spirit Of Girlfriend’?

 

18 photos Launch gallery

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

