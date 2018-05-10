Entertainment News
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex Tape Scandal

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Teairra Mari is the latest Black celebrity woman to suffer a have personal videos of herself engaged in a sexual act leaked on the Internet. Yesterday, footage of Teairra Mari performing fellatio on her ex-boyfriend hit Instagram leaving fans defending the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star.

Teairra is holding her head high as she withstands the scandal. She released a statement shortly after the headline went viral.

Teairra praised her LHHH co-star Milan Christopherfor immediately taking to her side when it all went down, writing, “thank you for having my back.

She later posted a video thanking fans for their support and affirming she would be seeking legal action for revenge porn, which is illegal in California.

Revenge porn became a household name after Blac Chyna suffered a leak at the hands of Rob Kardashian. The “invasion of privacy” law hones in on perpetrators who leak intimate footage without their partners consent.

It’s unfortunate Teairra has been subjected to this level of embarrassment. We’re praying for the reality TV star.

