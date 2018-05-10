Entertainment News
GG Music: Here’s Why You Won’t Stop Streaming Julian Stephen’s ‘Restart Continue’

The multi-talented artist’s new mixtape features music from his viral sitcom “Appropriate Culture.”

Foxy NC Staff
Julian Stephen Restart

Source: @yng_kara & @jo_gotgame / courtesy of Julian Stephen

You don’t need coins (just a streaming service) to play Julian Stephen’s inventive new tape Restart Continue. Still, his next-millenium sound will have you hooked like a classic arcade game if you give it a try.

The “rapper with a sitcom” has streams available on SpotifyApple, & TIDAL now, it’s up to you to decide if he’s on the same path to glory as Will and LL.

Check the track list below, and hit the jump to hear a sample. And if you’re not up on “Appropriate Culture” yet, catch up on the last page.

Continue reading GG Music: Here's Why You Won't Stop Streaming Julian Stephen's 'Restart Continue'

