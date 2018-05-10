Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever Way Folks Are Getting Scammed By ATM Machines

From respected people to trusted places — all things fraudulent are coming to the light in 2018.

We’ve all been told to be careful where you use your ATM card, to avoid the risk of having your information stolen. Well, that wasn’t just some conspiracy theorist’s ill-thought out assumption.

Darkside of the technology era, y'all watch out for these snakes in the grass pic.twitter.com/1EkGD3zPTn — The Sixth Raikage ⚡️ (@itsjohnok) May 7, 2018

Smh. If you thought that was extreme, did you know that people are really out here going as hard as this:

Stay safe out here pic.twitter.com/sPvtA63kC2 — dj jiggy (@JamezJonez14) May 9, 2018

Whose mans had the time to do this? *Stares Tyrone Hankerson-ly*

So before making any transactions, be sure to double check your surroundings and share this info to save a coin — er, a life. Stay woke yall.

