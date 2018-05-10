Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever Way Folks Are Getting Scammed By ATM Machines

See for yourself.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Young couple using urban ATM

Source: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty

From respected people to trusted places — all things fraudulent are coming to the light in 2018.

 

We’ve all been told to be careful where you use your ATM card, to avoid the risk of having your information stolen. Well, that wasn’t just some conspiracy theorist’s ill-thought out assumption.

Smh. If you thought that was extreme, did you know that people are really out here going as hard as this:

 

Whose mans had the time to do this? *Stares Tyrone Hankerson-ly*

 

So before making any transactions, be sure to double check your surroundings and share this info to save a coin — er, a life. Stay woke yall.

via GIPHY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever Way Folks Are Getting Scammed By ATM Machines

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 53 mins ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 2 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now