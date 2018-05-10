Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play A Brutally Honest Game Of Never Have I Ever

Spoiler alert: these ladies are professionals at ghosting

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Netflix Dear White People S1, Premiere LA Screening 2017

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Season 2 of Netflix’s Dear White People has been getting absolutely incredible reviews since it dropped, and their cast looks to be having the time of their lives promoting the newly released episodes.

This week, Antoinette Robertson, Logan Browning, and Ashley Blaine Featherson stopped by the Harper’s BAZAAR offices to play a round of Never Have I Ever, and the results are hilarious.  Some of the topics during the game include getting a tattoo you regret, ghosting on someone you’re talking to, dining and dashing, and going on two dates in the same day. The answers from these women might surprise you.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play A Brutally Honest Game Of Never Have I Ever

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 53 mins ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 2 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now